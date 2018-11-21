Deputies managed to stop a driver who was going the wrong way along the West Beltway early Wednesday morning.The driver was seen on Houston TranStar cameras around 4 a.m. going northbound in the southbound lanes of the Beltway at Philippine.Initial reports said the driver was going about 30 miles per hour.A Precinct 4 deputy constable forced that driver to pull over.There's no word why the driver was going the wrong way.