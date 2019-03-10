Debris falling from 'repaired' pothole on I-45 near downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're driving on I-45 this morning, you'll want to pay close attention to the road.A large pothole is causing a traffic disruption downtown. The hole is on I-45 northbound at San Jacinto Road.TxDOT did repair the pothole, but ABC13 reporter Katherine Marchand has spotted debris falling from underneath the pothole.Authorities have been notified of the possible danger.