Debris falling from 'repaired' pothole on I-45 near downtown

LOOK OUT! If you're driving on I-45 northbound, you'll want to pay close attention to the road.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're driving on I-45 this morning, you'll want to pay close attention to the road.

A large pothole is causing a traffic disruption downtown. The hole is on I-45 northbound at San Jacinto Road.

TxDOT did repair the pothole, but ABC13 reporter Katherine Marchand has spotted debris falling from underneath the pothole.

Authorities have been notified of the possible danger.

Related topics:
traffichoustonpotholesroad safetyroad repair
