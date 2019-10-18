Traffic

1 killed in 3-vehicle wreck on Beltway 8 near JFK

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- About four and a half hours after a major accident left traffic at a standstill, north Beltway 8 has fully reopened.

All lanes were blocked after a fatal accident on north Beltway 8 eastbound at JFK around 7 a.m. One person died from the accident, according to Houston police. No other details were immediately available.



SkyEye video from above the scene showed three vehicles with severe damage spread across the tollway, one of which was upside down.

