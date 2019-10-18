1 killed in 3-vehicle wreck on Beltway 8 near JFK

All lanes were blocked after a fatal accident on north Beltway 8 eastbound at JFK around 7 a.m. One person died from the accident, according to Houston police. No other details were immediately available.
North Beltway 8 (eastbound) @ J.F.K. , fatality accident has all eastbound lanes blocked. Avoid the area. Find alternate route. #houtraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 18, 2019
SkyEye video from above the scene showed three vehicles with severe damage spread across the tollway, one of which was upside down.
