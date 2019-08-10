Traffic

Atascocita firefighter dead after vehicle crashes into 18-wheeler carrying canisters of apple juice in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An Atascocita firefighter was killed in a deadly crashing involving highly-concentrated, sub-zero canisters of apple juice.

On Friday night, Lieutenant Jared Snell was headed eastbound on Highway 105 when he collided with a refrigerated 18-wheeler.

Snell's, who was a member of the Atascocita Fire Department since April 2017, was pronounced dead on the scene.

"Our hearts are broken, and our thoughts and prayers are with Jared Snell's family. Details regarding funeral arrangements for Jared will be provided as they become available," Atascocita Fire Department said in a Facebook post.



Officials told ABC13 that the driver of the 18-wheeler jumped out of the big rig before it went up into flames. He is expected to be okay.

Hazmat teams are still working to remove pallets of concentrated apple juice that is considered flammable when exposed to normal temperatures.

Highway 105 is expected to be closed for several hours while teams work to remove those barrels.
