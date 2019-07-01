road repair

Crumbling Midtown bridge to close immediately for emergency repair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Concrete is falling from a crumbling Houston freeway bridge and crews are closing it down for a year.

The Brazos Bridge on US 59 (Spur 527) that runs over Smith Street and Holman Street will close immediately. Traffic will detour to Travis Street or Louisiana Street.

The Brazos Bridge was built in 1969 and is 660 feet long. The steel and concrete bridge deck has deteriorated significantly and is being closed immediately to protect the community from falling debris.

Houston Public Works is working with the Texas Department of Transportation and the Houston Police Department to secure the area and notify drivers of the detours.

The city of Houston says the work will last several months and the bridge will reopen next summer.

