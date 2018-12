Happy Holidays! TxDOT is giving Houston drivers an early Christmas present by limiting construction of freeways this weekend.However, if you are driving on the Gulf Freeway this weekend, expect some overnight roadwork through the holidays.Crews are scheduled to shut down both directions of the Gulf Freeway between 610 and Woodridge from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m., nightly, through Jan. 8. For an alternate route, take Telephone Road.