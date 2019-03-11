LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- There is a major traffic backup in east Harris County, where a crash has blocked lanes in both directions of Highway 225 near Miller Cut Off Road.
Crews are currently at the scene assessing the accident.
Meanwhile, La Porte Office of Emergency Management is reporting some power outages in the area. Officials said CenterPoint is responding.
Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Crash blocking lanes in both directions of Hwy 225 near Miller Cut Off Road causing power outages
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News