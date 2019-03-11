Traffic

Crash blocking lanes in both directions of Hwy 225 near Miller Cut Off Road causing power outages

EMBED <>More Videos

La Porte's Office of Emergency Management is reported power outages due to the accident.

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- There is a major traffic backup in east Harris County, where a crash has blocked lanes in both directions of Highway 225 near Miller Cut Off Road.

Crews are currently at the scene assessing the accident.

Meanwhile, La Porte Office of Emergency Management is reporting some power outages in the area. Officials said CenterPoint is responding.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficharris countyla portepower outageaccidenttraffic accidenttraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old dies in fire after sitter leaves for store, investigators say
Houston pitched for possible Space Force headquarters
Mother charged after 5-year-old found dead in SE Houston
Officer sings to soothe scared girl with special needs
DNC 2020 chooses Milwaukee over Houston
Sad tweet of dad's empty donut shop goes viral
Authorities seize $77 million worth of cocaine in New York
Show More
United plane engine catches fire before safely landing at IAH
Party with Cardi B, Post Malone and DJ Khaled on a cruise
Horse in the bed of pick-up truck going 70 MPH on US-59
Recall issued after boy locks himself in Igloo cooler
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
More TOP STORIES News