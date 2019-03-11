Traffic

Crash on Hwy 225 near Miller Cut Off Road caused power outages

EMBED <>More Videos

La Porte's Office of Emergency Management is reported power outages due to the accident.

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- There was a major traffic backup in east Harris County, where a crash blocked lanes in both directions of Highway 225 near Miller Cut Off Road Monday morning.

Crews worked to assess the accident.

Meanwhile, La Porte Office of Emergency Management reported some power outages in the area. Officials said CenterPoint responded to the incident to fix the issue.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficharris countyla portepower outageaccidenttraffic accidenttraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cow causes commotion in stands at RodeoHouston
3-year-old dies in fire after sitter leaves for store, investigators say
Houston pitched for possible Space Force headquarters
Mother charged after 5-year-old found dead in SE Houston
Houston's Booker T and Stevie Ray entering WWE Hall of Fame
Officer sings to soothe scared girl with special needs
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
DNC 2020 chooses Milwaukee over Houston
Sad tweet of dad's empty donut shop goes viral
Study says kids who watch Sesame Street do better in school
Authorities seize $77 million worth of cocaine in New York
United plane engine catches fire before safely landing at IAH
More TOP STORIES News