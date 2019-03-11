Crash on Hwy 225 near Miller Cut Off Road caused power outages

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- There was a major traffic backup in east Harris County, where a crash blocked lanes in both directions of Highway 225 near Miller Cut Off Road Monday morning.
Crews worked to assess the accident.
Meanwhile, La Porte Office of Emergency Management reported some power outages in the area. Officials said CenterPoint responded to the incident to fix the issue.
