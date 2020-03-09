Crash involving 18-wheeler blocks outbound US 290

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- The outbound lanes of U.S. 290 are blocked after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and four other vehicles.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened Monday at around 12:20 p.m. on the freeway at Mueschke Road.There was no immediate word of injuries.The crash, though, is causing traffic to divert off the U.S. 290 at the Mueschke exit.