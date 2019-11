Major Crash on IH-45 and Lake Woodlands Dr. Southbound lanes are closed at this time. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/AWE3brGhmV — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) November 14, 2019

A crash involving a bus and a truck has shut down all lanes of I-45 in Montgomery County, according to DPS.At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.Drivers, if this route is part of your morning commute, DPS says to expect delays or find an alternate route.