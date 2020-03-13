Traffic

Weekend road closures: Lighter traffic expected due to school closures

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Expect lighter traffic conditions going into next week, due to school closures amid the COVID-19 outbreak. TxDOT had already scaled back roadwork in advance of the Spring Break holiday, but there are a few weekend closures.

SH-288:

All southbound lanes shut down at Beltway 8.

Friday 9:00 p.m.. - Saturday 10:00 a.m.

Detour: feeder

All northbound lanes shut down at Bellfort:
1:00 a.m.. - 5:00 a.m., Saturday and Sunday

Detour: feeder

IH-69 Southwest Freeway ramp downtown:
Southbound Connector Ramp to IH-45 Gulf Freeway

Closed on Saturday, March 14 from 6:00 a.m. to noon.

Detour: IH-69 southbound to SH-288 southbound. Exit Binz Rd./Calumet St. and U-turn. Continue to IH-45.

SH-288 ramp downtown:
Northbound connector ramp to IH-45 Gulf Freeway, total closure.

Closed on Saturday, March 14 from 10:00 a.m.. to 6:00 p.m.

Detour: IH-69 northbound to IH-10 westbound to IH-45 northbound

HCTRA Cash Lanes:
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harris County Toll Road Authority is going hands-free and suspending cash toll collection. You can still drive through cash lanes, but you will need to pay your bill later at www.HCTRA.org/MissedAToll or an invoice will be sent to the owner of the vehicle. The $1.50 fee will be waived. EZ Tag customers should proceed as usual.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustoncoronavirustrafficroad closuretraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump declares national emergency over COVID-19
What we know about the 19 Houston-area coronavirus cases
Houston-area school closings and delays
Wife of University of Texas president has COVID-19
COVID-19 testing by the state: How officials are preparing
Answers to most common coronavirus questions
Trump waives interest on federally owned student loans
Show More
Free ways to keep up kids' learning online while school's out
Gloria Gaynor releases 'I Will Survive' coronavirus hand-washing PSA
School closures hinder food access for children
Daughter of local COVID-19 patient warns it's serious
Mattress Mack has message for Houstonians in coronavirus PSA
More TOP STORIES News