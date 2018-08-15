BACK TO SCHOOL

Watch for construction zones in these Houston area school districts

Watch for these construction zones as you head back to school.

By and Elissa Rivas
Even though summer is over, road construction isn't!

On the southwest side, FM 1092 in Stafford has one lane closed in both directions at West Airport. The daily closure is from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until August 18.

Alvin ISD families will see closures along state Highway 35 and Highway 6 in Alvin.

On Highway 35, you'll see one lane closed northbound between Kendall Lakes and Gordon Street, and on Highway 6 one lane is closed in both directions between Gordon and Perry. The closures are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through August 31.

In the Conroe area, State Highway 105 will have one lane closed daily in both directions from Crockett-Martin to Duck Creek Road. The closure will happen daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until the end of the month.

In League City and Webster, you'll see one feeder lane of I-45 northbound closed from Nasa Rd 1 to FM 518. That's an around-the-clock closure that lasts through August 31.

In Pearland, FM 518 (Broadway) in Brazoria County will have one lane eastbound and westbound blocked nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, September 28.

Near Tomball and Klein, one inside lane of FM 1960 is blocked southbound from Cutten to TC Jester. The weekday closure lasts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, August 31.

School zone construction work

