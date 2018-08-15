On the southwest side, FM 1092 in Stafford has one lane closed in both directions at West Airport. The daily closure is from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until August 18.
Alvin ISD families will see closures along state Highway 35 and Highway 6 in Alvin.
On Highway 35, you'll see one lane closed northbound between Kendall Lakes and Gordon Street, and on Highway 6 one lane is closed in both directions between Gordon and Perry. The closures are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through August 31.
In the Conroe area, State Highway 105 will have one lane closed daily in both directions from Crockett-Martin to Duck Creek Road. The closure will happen daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until the end of the month.
In League City and Webster, you'll see one feeder lane of I-45 northbound closed from Nasa Rd 1 to FM 518. That's an around-the-clock closure that lasts through August 31.
In Pearland, FM 518 (Broadway) in Brazoria County will have one lane eastbound and westbound blocked nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, September 28.
Near Tomball and Klein, one inside lane of FM 1960 is blocked southbound from Cutten to TC Jester. The weekday closure lasts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, August 31.