Concrete falls from overpass on I-45 Southbound at Aldine Bender

The concrete fell from I-45 southbound at Aldine Bender.
A large chunk of concrete is blocking the feeder road.
Authorities have shut down the ramp from I-45 southbound to Beltway 8 North westbound and southbound feeder roads.
A large piece of concrete has fallen off of the 45 southbound exit to the beltway. pic.twitter.com/05mdQIs7x6— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) June 20, 2019
One driver told ABC13 that he was on his way to work when he ran into the concrete.
"Out of nowhere the concrete was in the street. It happened so fast. I don't know if it just fell or what," Carl Keller said.
Keller says that another driver stopped to make sure he was alright.
Authorities are looking for possible structure damage.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
