Concrete all over I-10 E after truck hits bridge and keeps going

Freeway Closure: 4400 E I-10 (East Fwy) at Waco. All westbound lanes are closed after a truck appeared to have hit the Waco St overpass, scattering debris over the freeway. Expect traffic delays in the area. #hounews #houtraffic CC6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 17, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All but one lane of the East Freeway westbound at Waco are shut down after an 18-wheeler apparently hit the bridge, scattering concrete all over the freeway.Houston police say drivers in the area should expect delays.Signs on the bridge show the clearance is 14 feet 4 inches.The driver did not stop.This is just one of several times that an overpass has been hit in Houston.Less than two weeks ago, an 18-wheeler lost its load after it slammed into the Houston Avenue Bridge , which has also been hit multiple times by trucks that were too tall.