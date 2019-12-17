Traffic

Concrete all over I-10 E after truck hits bridge and keeps going

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All but one lane of the East Freeway westbound at Waco are shut down after an 18-wheeler apparently hit the bridge, scattering concrete all over the freeway.

Houston police say drivers in the area should expect delays.

Signs on the bridge show the clearance is 14 feet 4 inches.

The driver did not stop.



This is just one of several times that an overpass has been hit in Houston.

Less than two weeks ago, an 18-wheeler lost its load after it slammed into the Houston Avenue Bridge, which has also been hit multiple times by trucks that were too tall.

Live traffic map


Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED STORIES:

It happened again: 18-wheeler hits Houston Avenue Bridge
EMBED More News Videos

TxDOT addressing overpass concerns on Houston Avenue.



Traffic snarled after too-tall truck slams into Houston Ave bridge on I-10
EMBED More News Videos

Lanes blocked after truck slams into Houston Avenue bridge



Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonbridgetraffic delaycrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police officer hospitalized after crash at Pasadena intersection
Possible mercury detected at more W. Houston businesses
Biker and girlfriend jump out of way of hit-and-run driver
Man shot on Facebook Live confronts shooter at sentencing
Here's how cold it will feel when you step outside Tuesday
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Getaway van crashes into Ross near Seattle, 11 injured
'Happiest tears ever' as 9-year-old finishes three years of chemo: VIDEO
Couple marries at Calif. grave to honor bride's grandfather
1 dead from dangerous tornado outbreak across Louisiana
Dallas Fire Fighters Assoc. to Houston firefighters: 'Join our ranks'
More TOP STORIES News