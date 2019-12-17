Concrete all over I-10 E after truck hits bridge and keeps going

Houston police say drivers in the area should expect delays.
Signs on the bridge show the clearance is 14 feet 4 inches.
The driver did not stop.
Freeway Closure: 4400 E I-10 (East Fwy) at Waco. All westbound lanes are closed after a truck appeared to have hit the Waco St overpass, scattering debris over the freeway. Expect traffic delays in the area. #hounews #houtraffic CC6— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 17, 2019
This is just one of several times that an overpass has been hit in Houston.
Less than two weeks ago, an 18-wheeler lost its load after it slammed into the Houston Avenue Bridge, which has also been hit multiple times by trucks that were too tall.
