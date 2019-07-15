Pearland launches first park and ride service

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Pearland commuters, you now have the chance to ditch the daily drive into downtown and the Texas Medical Center.
The City of Pearland launched its first-ever Park and Ride program in July.
Buses will leave from the Sports Complex at Shadow Creek Ranch, where there are 350 free parking spaces.
It will make 10 stops in the Texas Medical Center and nine stops downtown.
Riders will pay $6.50 each way, but the city is also working out a discount for monthly memberships.
Buses will run from 5:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. each morning, every 15 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Return service starts at 3 p.m., with the last bus leaving at 6:45 p.m.
The buses would run as part of a three-year pilot program with Kerrville Bus Company, but the city expects to get more funding through transportation grants once the project is up and running.
Here's a full list of potential stops:
Medical Center Morning Drop-off:
Milam @ Elgin
Main St @ Cambridge
Main St @ Dryden
Main St @ Southgate Blvd
Holcombe Blvd @ Richard JV Johnson
Holcombe Blvd @ Bertner
Holcombe Blvd @ MD Anderson
Holcombe Blvd @ Ringness Blvd
Ringness Ave @ Cafe Terrace
Sheehan Ave @ Debakey VA Hospital
Medical Center Afternoon Pick-Up:
Sheehan Ave @ Debakey VA Hospital
Ringness Ave @ Cafe Terrace
Holcombe Blvd @ Ringness Blvd
Holcombe Blvd @ MD Anderson
Holcombe Blvd @ Bertner
Holcombe Blvd @ Richard JV Johnson
Main St @ Southgate Blvd
Main St @ Dryden Rd
Main St @ MH Medical Plaza
Elgin St @ Louisiana
Downtown Morning Drop-off:
Milam @ Congress St
Milam @ Prairie St
Milam @ Capitol St
Milam @ Walker St
Milam @ Lamar St
Milam @ Polk St
Milam @ Bell St
Milam @ Pease St
Milam @ St Joseph's Pkwy
Downtown Afternoon Pick-Up:
Louisiana @ St. Joseph's Pkwy
Louisiana @ Pease St
Louisiana @ Bell St
Louisiana @ Polk St
Louisiana @ Lamar St
Louisiana @ Walker St
Louisiana @ Capitol St
Louisiana @ Prairie St
