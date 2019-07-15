Pearland launches first park and ride service

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Pearland commuters, you now have the chance to ditch the daily drive into downtown and the Texas Medical Center.The City of Pearland launched its first-ever Park and Ride program in July.Buses will leave from the Sports Complex at Shadow Creek Ranch, where there are 350 free parking spaces.It will make 10 stops in the Texas Medical Center and nine stops downtown.Riders will pay $6.50 each way, but the city is also working out a discount for monthly memberships.Buses will run from 5:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. each morning, every 15 minutes, Monday through Friday.Return service starts at 3 p.m., with the last bus leaving at 6:45 p.m.The buses would run as part of a three-year pilot program with Kerrville Bus Company, but the city expects to get more funding through transportation grants once the project is up and running.Here's a full list of potential stops:Milam @ ElginMain St @ CambridgeMain St @ DrydenMain St @ Southgate BlvdHolcombe Blvd @ Richard JV JohnsonHolcombe Blvd @ BertnerHolcombe Blvd @ MD AndersonHolcombe Blvd @ Ringness BlvdRingness Ave @ Cafe TerraceSheehan Ave @ Debakey VA HospitalSheehan Ave @ Debakey VA HospitalRingness Ave @ Cafe TerraceHolcombe Blvd @ Ringness BlvdHolcombe Blvd @ MD AndersonHolcombe Blvd @ BertnerHolcombe Blvd @ Richard JV JohnsonMain St @ Southgate BlvdMain St @ Dryden RdMain St @ MH Medical PlazaElgin St @ LouisianaMilam @ Congress StMilam @ Prairie StMilam @ Capitol StMilam @ Walker StMilam @ Lamar StMilam @ Polk StMilam @ Bell StMilam @ Pease StMilam @ St Joseph's PkwyLouisiana @ St. Joseph's PkwyLouisiana @ Pease StLouisiana @ Bell StLouisiana @ Polk StLouisiana @ Lamar StLouisiana @ Walker StLouisiana @ Capitol StLouisiana @ Prairie St