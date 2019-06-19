Traffic

Major closures on FM-518 to cause delays all summer in Pearland

If you drive on FM-518, some major slowdowns are coming your way.

The next step in construction of the 288 toll lanes project will require lane closures on FM-518 at SH-288 for much of the summer.

TxDOT says Friday at 9 p.m. two lanes of FM-518 will close in each direction for re-striping between Smith Ranch Road and Business Center Drive. When it reopens Saturday at noon, one lane will remain closed in each direction until early August.

The lane closures will allow for the reconstruction of the SH-288 mainlanes as the 288 toll project continues to make progress.

