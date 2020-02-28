WEEKEND TRAFFIC: Closures for roadwork and Rodeo events could affect your drive

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's another weekend of closures across the Houston area, but the Rodeo detours will add to that list.Eastbound from IH-69 Eastex to Waco St.Closed continuously from 9:00 PM, Friday, February 28 to 5:00 AM, Monday, March 2Detour using the feederSouthbound from Woodway to Post OakClosed nightly 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM from Saturday, February 29 to Monday, March 2All traffic detours to exit at Post Oak and will re-enter IH 610 mainlanes at Post Oak Entrance RampEastbound and westbound Connector Ramp to IH 610 West Loop Southbound also closedAll lanes closed at Bellfort St.Nightly, from 2/29/20 at 9:00 P.M. - 10:00 A.M. on weekendsFollow detour signsSaturday 5:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.10:00 A.M. -- starts at Walker and Bagby, ends at Bagby and DallasPortions of Travis, Bell, Louisiana, Lamar, and Bagby affectedParking at Theater District and Main Street GarageSaturday morningRace starts at the corner of Walker and Bagby and ends on Allen Parkway near Eleanor Tinsley ParkStaging is at the corner of Lamar and BagbyLane Closures on Memorial Dr. thru SaturdayUse San Felipe as an alternate route