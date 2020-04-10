Traffic

Man jumps off I-45 to avoid semi that ran over and killed 2 women

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old and a 3-year-old survived a multi-vehicle crash that killed two women, including the children's mother, early Friday morning.

The North Freeway inbound at Rankin is shut down due to the wreck, which involved four vehicles and an Amazon delivery truck.

According to police, around 1:30 a.m., a Lincoln Navigator towing a trailer was traveling southbound on I-45 at Rankin when it got a flat tire. A father, mother and their two children, who are 1 and 3 years old, were inside the SUV.

While they were pulled over on the side of a freeway, a woman driving a Mazda crashed into the back of the trailer. She got out of her car and so did the mother in the Navigator.

As they were standing outside of their vehicles, a Chevy Silverado swerved to miss the crash, hit a wall and spun into the middle lanes of the freeway.

The driver of a Chevy Suburban saw the accident, pulled over and got out to help.

As this was happening, the Amazon Prime truck slammed into all the vehicles, also running over and killing the two women.

The man who had gotten out of his Suburban saw the semi coming and managed to jump off the overpass to avoid being hit. He landed at least 10 to 15 feet below, and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He was able to call 911 and report the crash.

Police say the family's two children inside the Navigator were properly restrained. The children and a man were taken to the hospital.

Authorities say the road was slick at the time and that may have also contributed to the Silverado spinning out.

No charges are expected to be filed at this point.

The freeway is expected to be shut down for hours.




