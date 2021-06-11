Traffic

Car dives head-on over concrete divider, off the side of Eastex Freeway near Collingsworth

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials said a car appeared to dive head-on in the grass on the side of the Eastex Freeway Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on the Eastex Freeway heading inbound at Collingsworth.

Video from ABC13's SkyEye showed the four-door car with a broken windshield and additional external damage.

The condition of the driver was not immediately known.

