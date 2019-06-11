Car crushed under 18-wheeler in southwest Houston

Heads up! Almeda @ W Orem will be shut down for at least *2 hours* because of this crash. You may want to find another way to work. @ElissaRivas13 can help w that! #abc13 https://t.co/y9Tw5BBekx pic.twitter.com/WlvldY4uHQ — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) June 11, 2019

All lanes of Almeda & Orem blocked due to a major wreck involving an 18-wheeler. Use Buffalo Speedway or Almeda Genoa as your alternate route @abc13houston #ABC13 https://t.co/noYp6Nwyj6 pic.twitter.com/XNJzzMp33d — Elissa Rivas (@ElissaRivas13) June 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is in critical condition after her car was crushed under an 18-wheeler in southwest Houston.The accident happened on Almeda Road and Orem Tuesday morning.Police say she was driving over 80 miles per hour on SH-288. An officer tried to catch up to her, but lost sight of the car.He continued to drive westbound on Orem when he spotted the car under the truck.The intersection was shut down for hours.