Car crushed under 18-wheeler in southwest Houston

The accident happened on Almeda Road and Orem Tuesday morning.
Police say she was driving over 80 miles per hour on SH-288. An officer tried to catch up to her, but lost sight of the car.
Heads up! Almeda @ W Orem will be shut down for at least *2 hours* because of this crash. You may want to find another way to work. @ElissaRivas13 can help w that! #abc13 https://t.co/y9Tw5BBekx pic.twitter.com/WlvldY4uHQ— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) June 11, 2019
He continued to drive westbound on Orem when he spotted the car under the truck.
The intersection was shut down for hours.
All lanes of Almeda & Orem blocked due to a major wreck involving an 18-wheeler. Use Buffalo Speedway or Almeda Genoa as your alternate route @abc13houston #ABC13 https://t.co/noYp6Nwyj6 pic.twitter.com/XNJzzMp33d— Elissa Rivas (@ElissaRivas13) June 11, 2019
