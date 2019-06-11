Traffic

Car crushed under 18-wheeler in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is in critical condition after her car was crushed under an 18-wheeler in southwest Houston.

The accident happened on Almeda Road and Orem Tuesday morning.

Police say she was driving over 80 miles per hour on SH-288. An officer tried to catch up to her, but lost sight of the car.



He continued to drive westbound on Orem when he spotted the car under the truck.

The intersection was shut down for hours.



