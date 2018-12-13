Houston drivers, we have some good news for you! It's a holiday wish come true for drivers who live near or driver through the neighborhoods surrounding Brays Bayou.The Buffalo Speedway bridge has reopened over the Brays Bayou after closing in November.The Harris County Flood Control District says the reconstruction of several bridges along Brays Bayou will make them higher and wider.This change will improve the flow of water along the Brays Bayou in south central Harris County.Construction crews decided to keep the bridge open after experiencing issues with the utility lines connected to the Buffalo Speedway bridge.Drivers should still keep an eye on signs in the area because those signs will offer a two week notice prior to the bridge closing again for construction.The Ardmore bridge is also undergoing reconstruction, but will remain open during the holidays.