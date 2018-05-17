Bridge over Greens Bayou damaged by buckling

Drivers are being advised to avoid the Wallisville Road bridge over Greens Bayou in northeast Houston.The roadway appears to be buckled, causing a driving hazard.Authorities have all lanes of the road blocked, from Normandy Street to Dattner Road.The Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner's Office told Eyewitness News that the bridge is not damaged, but a road panel connecting Wallisville Road and the bridge over Greens Bayou is undergoing a repair. The section is supposed to tolerate some ground settling, but our weather lately has become dry very quickly and work crews believe that has likely worsened the conditions, causing the damage.Repairs should be complete by Friday at 5 a.m. More than 15,000 drivers use Wallisville Road daily in the area.Until the repair is complete, Maxey, Normandy and Uvalde are good alternate routes.