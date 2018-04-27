TRAFFIC

Bikes on the Bayou: Things to know about weekend road closure

Allen Parkway closed this weekend for 'Bikes on the Bayou' (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're headed down Allen Parkway this weekend, you may want to plan ahead for a major street closure.

Allen Parkway inbound and outbound from Bagby to Taft will be closed starting Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Use West Dallas as an alternate route.

The closure is prompted by the first ever Bikes on the Bayou festival hosted at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

The three-day event celebrates bicycles, motorcycles, and scooters - or anything on two wheels.

Tickets are $20, and include motorcycle and scooter parking with 24-hour security.

Ten percent of proceeds will go to the Buffalo Bayou Partnership to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery.
