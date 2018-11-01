GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Lone Star Rally is underway in Galveston with a roaring start.
The big event on the island begins on Thursday and will bring more than 400,000 cyclists to the four-day motorcycle rally.
It is the biggest event of its kind in North America, and several streets will be blocked off, including portions of Seawall Boulevard, Strand, Harborside and Mechanic.
Seawall Boulevard will be subject to closures from 19th Street to 25th Street, westbound.
Eastbound traffic will remain open during the rally dates to both vehicles and motorcycles.
Westbound traffic will be detoured north down 19th Street to Avenue O, west to 25th Street, and south to Seawall Boulevard.
Strand and Mechanic from 18th Street to 25th Street will also be closed to traffic. Detour to Market Street as an alternate route.
More street closures include 24th Street, 23rd Street, 22nd Street, 21st Street, and 20th from Market to Harborside. All areas will reopen on Sunday evening, November 4.
You can easily access the activities on the seawall and downtown using the Galveston Trolley.
The Galveston Trolley will offer a special event route designed for the Lone Star Rally to connect from downtown activities to the Seawall. From 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, there will be trolley service running along 25th Street. The pickup and drop-off points are at 25th and Strand and 25th and Seawall. The trolley costs $1 and runs every 30 to 40 minutes.