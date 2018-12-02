HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A fiery big rig wreck blocking westbound lanes of I-10 East Freeway at the San Jacinto River caused a traffic mess Sunday afternoon.
Both sides of the freeway were closed to traffic at one point.
Update on lane closures: all traffic westbound (Inbound) on I-10 East Freeway to be diverted to FM 2100. Most likely 2 hours before lanes reopen. #hounews #houtraffic— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 2, 2018
There's no word of any injuries.
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
BE ADVISED: HEAVY TRUCK OVERTURN ON FIRE EAST FREEWAY HEADING WESTBOUND AT SAN JACINTO RIVER. ALL LANES SHUT DOWN BOTH DIRECTIONS AT THIS TIME. LAW ENFORCEMENT ON LOCATION.— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 2, 2018