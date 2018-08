A fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down all mainlanes of the North Loop eastbound at North Main for about an hour Thursday morning.Two lanes of traffic are now getting through. However, the remaining lanes and the feeder road are blocked.Houston Transtar cameras showed the big rig's trailer engulfed in flames around 3:40 a.m.The truck was hauling 20,000 pounds of cardboard. There's no word yet on what caused the fire.No one was injured.