Overturned box truck blocking main lanes of US 59 at Spur 10 in Rosenberg

Overturned box truck has closed all NB lanes of I-69 at Spur 10. Roadway expected to be closed for multiple hours. Motorist should take the Spur 10 exit. pic.twitter.com/p60coCQzty — Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) March 10, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rosenberg police say US-59 northbound is expected to be closed for several hours at Spur 10 due to an overturned box truck.Police say drivers should take the Spur 10 exit.