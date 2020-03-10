Traffic

Overturned box truck blocking main lanes of US 59 at Spur 10 in Rosenberg

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rosenberg police say US-59 northbound is expected to be closed for several hours at Spur 10 due to an overturned box truck.

Police say drivers should take the Spur 10 exit.



Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic slow-downs.

Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputies tried to stop wrong-way driver before deadly crash
Patchy fog gives way to warm afternoon and isolated rain
Houston 'tox-doc' explains how to prevent coronavirus
Teens injured in multi-vehicle crash in NW Harris Co.
HISD: Several placed on self-quarantine after traveling abroad
Victims scream as man robs home at gunpoint
SPONSORED: Katherine shares her rodeo-inspired frito pie recipe
Show More
Houston Food Bank needs volunteers to pack quarantine kits
Take a tour of one of the coolest work spaces in Houston
Houston couple stuck on cruise ship hit by coronavirus
Dad suffers 2 broken legs after being struck by car with son
Daycare chooses to permanently close after 5-year-old dies
More TOP STORIES News