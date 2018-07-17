U.S. & WORLD

Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates

EMBED </>More Videos

Bicyclist falls in drawbridge opening. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 17, 2018. (WPVI)

A bicyclist in Wisconsin plunged right into the split of a drawbridge as it was going up.

The 37-year-old can be seen on video, released by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, going through the warning gates back on July 4.

She then rides right into the opening of the bridge where the flat road meets the elevating part.

A minute went by before anyone saw her trapped in the gap.

Someone then rushed to tell the bridge operator to stop the opening.

The woman was pulled to safety and is being treated for facial injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficu.s. & worldaccidentcrashbicyclebicycle crashcaught on video
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
11-year-old girl raped by 17 men in India, officials say
5 arrests made in 2017 killing of Mexican mafia member's wife
Woman finds tapeworm in spine after 'electric shocks' in legs
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
More u.s. & world
TRAFFIC
Road rage incident with racial slurs caught on camera
Heads up, drivers! Another section of Highway 290 now open
Missouri City set to launch new public transportation service in August
You'll want to stay away from these freeways this weekend
More Traffic
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News