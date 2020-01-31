Beware, drivers! Flipped truck blocking East 610 Loop

Houston police said the heavy truck accident happened Friday afternoon on the Loop at McCarty.
The three left lanes were blocked, and police advised motorists to expect delays.
There was no immediate word of injuries.
I-610 East Loop @ McCarty N/B— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 31, 2020
Accident involving a Heavy Truck. The three left lanes blocked off. Expect Delays.#houtraffic
CC4
