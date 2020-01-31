Traffic

Beware, drivers! Flipped truck blocking East 610 Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A garbage truck that flipped on its side has blocked the northbound lanes of the East 610 Loop in northeast Houston.

Houston police said the heavy truck accident happened Friday afternoon on the Loop at McCarty.

The three left lanes were blocked, and police advised motorists to expect delays.

There was no immediate word of injuries.



Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic slow-downs.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
