TRAFFIC

Beer truck blocks traffic after erupting in flames on I-10 in Waller County

Crews are working to clean up after a beer truck caught fire on I-10 in Waller County. (KTRK)

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Heavy delays are expected on the westbound lanes of I-10 in Waller County after a fire involving a beer truck.

All lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted to the frontage road at Peach Ridge after the truck went up in flames.

We do not know the condition of the driver or the cause of the fire.



TxDOT says this scene will take multiple hours to clear, so if you must drive this stretch of I-10, pack your patience or seek alternate routes.

