Bagby Street remodeling construction set to last until 2021

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of downtown's most heavily traveled streets is about to see a big transformation.

Construction on Bagby Street is set to begin this Saturday, Jan. 11.

Major updates include wider sidewalks, bike lanes, new lighting and new trees.

Drivers can expect lane closures during construction, but not total street closures.

Bagby is a key gateway that connects the Theater District, City Hall, Central Library, and Sam Houston Park.

The work is expected to be completed in December 2021.

