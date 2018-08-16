TRAFFIC

Avoid school zone slow downs with these alternate routes

Avoid school zone slow downs with these alternate routes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
School is back in session across many districts, and if your usual route to work takes you through school zones, taking a simple detour could shave minutes off of your commute.

If you drive to the Energy Corridor in west Houston, you will want to avoid Memorial Drive.

Several schools including Spring Forest Middle, Stratford High School, and Rummel Creek Elementary are clustered within the area between the Beltway and Eldridge. Instead, you can use Briar Forest as a detour around those school zones.

If you drive along Cypresswood to access the Hardy Toll Road, you'll pass through three school zones at Smith Elementary, Twin Creeks Middle School, McNabb Elementary, and several Montessori schools. Instead, try using Louetta as an alternate.

If you drive along San Felipe from the west side to get to the Galleria area, you might be better off using Westheimer. You'll avoid school zones at Briar Grove Elementary, the TH Rogers School, and Tanglewood Middle School.

In League City, driving FM 518 will lead you through several school zones on your route to the Gulf Freeway for Clear Creek High School, League City Elementary, and Clear Creek Intermediate. Instead, use Highway 96 as an alternate route.

