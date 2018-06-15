TRAFFIC

Don't get caught in these construction zones on your summer road trip

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch out for this road construction before heading out on your summer road trips.

By
Summer road trips are a chance to hit the open road and treat the family to a change of scenery. However, leaving the Houston area doesn't guarantee you'll leave traffic behind.

Even in less populated areas, highway construction can slow you down if you're not keeping an eye out for construction closures.

San Antonio and the Hill Country

Once you make it past construction near Brookshire, you'll encounter another big I-10 project as you approach San Antonio between Foster and Graytown roads.

If you're headed past San Antonio to the Hill Country, another I-10 construction project may cause delays between 1604 and Boerne.

Corpus Christi


On the drive to Corpus Christi, you'll see construction projects on 59 between Sugar Land and Kendleton and between El Campo and Ganado, but no major construction on Highway 77 this summer.

Beaumont

Heading east toward Beaumont for a trip to Louisiana this summer? I-10 is under construction. TxDOT says the closures are primarily overnight, but construction crews are widening I-10 from four to six lanes on a stretch between Winnie and Beaumont. The alternate route into Beaumont is State Highway 124.
Once you're east of Beaumont, TxDOT is also widening I-10 as you approach Orange.

Once you're ready to hit the road, check out specific construction closure information at Drivetexas.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictravelroad closureconstruction
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country
Drivers prepare for major changes on West Loop
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 major closures happening this weekend
Traffic nightmare: Closures on SE Houston freeways this weekend
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News