Astros fans can get Lyft discount to weekend's ALDS games

Lyft offering discounts for rides to Astros ALDS games

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Astros fans can ride like champs to this weekend's slate of postseason games at Minute Maid Park.

Ride-sharing service Lyft is offering discounts on two rides to and from Minute Maid Park in downtown Houston. The discount amounts to 25 percent off your fare.

You will need to use promo code NEVERSETTLE to cash in on the savings.

The offer is valid only from Friday through Sunday.

You can use this link to add the code to your ride.

Lyft advises the max savings per ride is $3, and the discount applies to fare and "prime time" charges only. The discount applies to a maximum of two rides per account, and there are limited quantities available.

The Houston Astros host the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Friday. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Game 2 is also set for Minute Maid Park on Saturday, with first pitch at 3:05 p.m.

Just days after clinching a playoff spot, tickets appeared on StubHub for the postseason.

