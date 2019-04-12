Art Car Parade may cause major road closures in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're headed out this weekend, you may want to plan ahead for major traffic closures around Houston.All northbound lanes will be shut down from Cullen to US-59 starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Sunday. For an alternate route, take the US-59 northbound connector ramp.All northbound lanes from Spring Steubner to SH-99 will be closing nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday through Sunday. For an alternate route, use the frontage road or the Hardy Toll Road.Three northbound and southbound lanes will be closed from Bellfort to Holmes Road starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Sunday. For an alternate route, take Almeda or Scott.On Saturday portions of Smith, Walker, Bagby and Allen Parkway will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Dallas and Bagby and end on Allen Parkway at Waugh.The parade will be streamed live on ABC13.com