Another major closure planned on I-45 this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're driving along I-45 this weekend, you may want to plan ahead for a major closure.

TxDOT crews are shutting down all southbound lanes of I-45 near downtown following the massive closure at I-45 and I-69 that started last weekend.

Starting Friday, all southbound lanes from Allen Parkway to the I-69 interchange will be closed.

The closure will last from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. All traffic on the I-45 Pierce Elevated will be directed onto I-69 northbound or southbound.

This closure is for continued work on the I-45 and I-69 interchange.

Last weekend, crews tore down the ramp from I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound to I-69 at SH-288 southbound.

The new ramp is expected to open in the summer.

