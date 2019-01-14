TRAFFIC

Another major closure of I-45 in The Woodlands planned for this weekend

If you live in The Woodlands, this is your warning of the impending traffic nightmare for this weekend!

By
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
It's the same story, but a different direction for people driving in The Woodlands this weekend.

TxDOT construction crews are shutting down all mainlanes of I-45 southbound at Rayford/Sawdust Road starting Friday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m.

Last weekend, traffic was backed up as construction closed the northbound lanes, which eventually opened ahead of schedule.

Starting Friday night, crews will continue their work replacing the bridge deck at that location. All mainlane traffic will be diverted to the feeder.

TxDOT says it plans to also close the U-turns at Rayford/Sawdust, but drivers will still be able to travel east-west under the highway and police officers will be there to direct traffic.

The southbound lanes of I-45 are scheduled to re-open by Monday, Jan. 21 at 5 a.m.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
