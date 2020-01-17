Traffic

All eastbound lanes of I-10 at San Jacinto Bridge set to reopen next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're traveling this weekend, you may want to plan ahead for these major road closures.

The I-10 East (San Jacinto Bridge):

TxDOT crews are preparing to reopen all eastbound lanes of I-10 East over the San Jacinto River after months of repairing following Imelda.

All lanes: Eastbound lanes from Magnolia to Spur 330 in Channelview
Starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
Alternate route: Follow detour signs

US-290 Northwest Fwy:

All lanes: Eastbound from Beltway 8 to Pinemont
Starting Saturday at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday
Alternate route: Detour to the feeder

610 West Loop:

All lanes: Southbound lanes from Woodway to Post Oak
Starting Friday at 12 a.m. until Saturday at 5 a.m.
Alternate route: Detour to the feeder

As part of the Elevated Bus Lane project, TxDOT will be adding railing on the bridge deck over part of the 610 West Loop southbound at Post Oak Boulevard.

Chevron Marathon:

Also, don't forget to check out the Chevron Houston Marathon road closures this weekend.

