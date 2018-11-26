TRAFFIC

ABC13 crew captures driver going wrong way on I-45 northbound

EMBED </>More Videos

Courtney Fischer recorded the driver going the wrong way for about 6 minutes on I-45 nortbound.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was a scary sight for drivers this morning when they saw someone driving the wrong way on I-45.

ABC13's Courtney Fischer and photojournalist Linh Nguyen captured the wrong-way driver going southbound on I-45 in the northbound lanes with their flashers on.

They were on their way to another story when they saw the driver going the wrong way for more than five minutes.

Courtney said the driver had a few close calls but didn't hit anyone.



Nguyen called 911 before the driver finally exited safely.

"The driver stayed on the shoulder of the road closest to the HOV lane, then crossed over and made a U-turn around the Parker exit," Courtney said.

We're trying to gather more information about the driver and why he or she started driving the wrong way.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficwrong waycaught on videoHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Water leak on Richmond street causing Thanksgiving delays
Uber rider blames dishonest driver over $80 charge on $3 fare
Residents demand safety changes to 'dangerous intersection'
Deputy stops wrong-way driver on W. Beltway in NW Harris Co.
More Traffic
Top Stories
1 dead and 6 injured after shootout in north Houston
Missing 2-year-old child found safe after Amber Alert
Paul Wall and son involved in crash before Austin concert
Winter storms causing holiday travel headaches
Texans come out to support former teammate turned rapper
Colleagues remember LGBT civil rights activist Ray Hill
Study shows nearly half of students in 2-year colleges considered homeless
Why you could be paying more for online purchases this Cyber Monday
Show More
New report states climate change could damage U.S. economy
'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel, 'Creed II' fuel record holiday box office
Holiday leftovers guide: How long turkey and other foods last
Digital Deal of the Day
Camp Fire, deadliest in California history, is 100% contained
More News