8-year-old dead, 3 hospitalized in crash on I-45 north in Montgomery Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 8-year-old child is dead following a major crash on I-45 north in Willis.DPS said the crash happened at Calvary Road on Saturday afternoon.According to DPS, two 3-year-olds and a 50-year-old woman were also transported to hospitals.She, along with the 3-year-olds were believed to be in the same vehicle.DPS tells ABC13 Eyewitness News I-45 north is expected to remain closed for a few hours.The cause of the crash is unknown. No injuries to those in the other vehicle have been reported.