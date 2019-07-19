Another weekend of construction headaches for 610 West Loop drivers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're headed out this weekend, plan ahead for major closures on the West Loop.
West Loop
I-610 southbound
Total Closure: I-10 Katy to Post Oak Road
Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
Drivers heading southbound on the I-610 Loop will be diverted to I-10
I-610 northbound
2 inside lanes: S Post Oak Road to Woodway
Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
Alternate routes: Chimney Rock, T.C. Jester, Hempstead
South Beltway 8 at 288
Beltway 8 eastbound and westbound
Total Closure: SH-288 to Wayside
Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
Gulf Freeway at NASA Rd 1/NASA Bypass
I-45 southbound
Total closure: NASA Rd 1/NASA Bypass to Clear Creek/Harris-Galveston County Line
Nightly 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. through Monday, July 22
Alternate route: Highway-3 or feeder
FM-518 at SH-288 in Pearland
Total Closure: Eastbound and westbound
Nightly starting Friday at 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. through Monday, July 22
Ramps Closed
US-290 and I-10 Katy ramps to I-610 SB
Total Closure: Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
