Traffic

Another weekend of construction headaches for 610 West Loop drivers

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're headed out this weekend, plan ahead for major closures on the West Loop.

West Loop
I-610 southbound
Total Closure: I-10 Katy to Post Oak Road
Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
Drivers heading southbound on the I-610 Loop will be diverted to I-10

I-610 northbound
2 inside lanes: S Post Oak Road to Woodway
Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
Alternate routes: Chimney Rock, T.C. Jester, Hempstead

South Beltway 8 at 288
Beltway 8 eastbound and westbound
Total Closure: SH-288 to Wayside
Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Gulf Freeway at NASA Rd 1/NASA Bypass
I-45 southbound
Total closure: NASA Rd 1/NASA Bypass to Clear Creek/Harris-Galveston County Line
Nightly 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. through Monday, July 22
Alternate route: Highway-3 or feeder

FM-518 at SH-288 in Pearland
Total Closure: Eastbound and westbound
Nightly starting Friday at 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. through Monday, July 22

Ramps Closed
US-290 and I-10 Katy ramps to I-610 SB
Total Closure: Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionroad closure
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News