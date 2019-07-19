Another weekend of construction headaches for 610 West Loop drivers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're headed out this weekend, plan ahead for major closures on the West Loop.I-610 southboundTotal Closure: I-10 Katy to Post Oak RoadFriday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.Drivers heading southbound on the I-610 Loop will be diverted to I-10I-610 northbound2 inside lanes: S Post Oak Road to WoodwayFriday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.Alternate routes: Chimney Rock, T.C. Jester, HempsteadBeltway 8 eastbound and westboundTotal Closure: SH-288 to WaysideFriday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.I-45 southboundTotal closure: NASA Rd 1/NASA Bypass to Clear Creek/Harris-Galveston County LineNightly 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. through Monday, July 22Alternate route: Highway-3 or feederFM-518 at SH-288 in PearlandTotal Closure: Eastbound and westboundNightly starting Friday at 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. through Monday, July 22US-290 and I-10 Katy ramps to I-610 SBTotal Closure: Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.