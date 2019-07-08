Closed roads around Kemah Bridge mean big delays during construction

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- Kemah and Seabrook drivers, get ready for more closures starting Monday off SH-146.Southbound drivers trying to access 10th Street Shipyard Drive or the Seabrook Marina will be forced to take the long way, going down Main Street to Todville Road.The closure runs daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday in order to set up a work zone for the foundation for the new 146 bridge.TxDOT is widening the bridge between Seabrook and Kemah, and adding a parallel bridge with express lanes to help improve 146 as a hurricane evacuation route.The project is expected to take five years to complete.