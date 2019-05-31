Traffic

5 Houston roads named 'most dangerous to drive' in new listing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New data is out, and it's showing the most dangerous roads to drive in the Houston area.

1. The intersection of JFK and Aldine Bender.

2. I-45 feeder road at Chartres Street.

3. Highway 225 between Shaver and Scarborough Lane.

4. East Freeway frontage road at the intersection of Gellhorn Drive.

5. 610 Loop and North McCarty.

The information was collected from the video telematics company Lytx, Inc.

The company also found the most collisions happened on Tuesday mornings, while the fewest collisions happened on Sunday evenings.

The ranking also took into account drivers' behavior like cellphone usage and rolling stops.

traffichoustonroad safetycrash
