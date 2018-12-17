TRAFFIC

3 southbound lanes closed on 610 East Loop due to bridge repair

Repairs on the Houston Ship Channel Bridge are causing gridlock for drivers on the East Loop.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Heavy delays plagued drivers on Monday morning's commute over the 610 East Loop Houston Ship Channel Bridge, and more delays are expected as crews work to assess deterioration on the bridge.

Three southbound lanes of the East Loop between Port of Houston and Manchester are currently closed.

TxDOT officials say during an inspection, deterioration was found.

The lane closure will be in effect until further notice.

Meanwhile, crews are limiting the load on the bridge by restricting traffic to just two lanes.

Drivers traveling southbound on I-610 East Loop should detour to I-10 west to I-69 south to I-45 south to get back to I-610 southbound.

Drivers can also take Highway 90 southbound to I-45, or I-10 eastbound to Federal southbound and to SH-225 westbound.

The lane closure will remain in place until further assessment has been completed and TxDOT officials have developed a damage repair plan.

