3 major roadways in Houston closed this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Watch out for major closures around town this weekend. Three freeways will see total closures.
IH-10 EAST:
Total closure in both directions from Waco to allow for the demolition of the Waco Street Bridge over the weekend.
Waco will be closed at I-10 until the bridge is rebuilt, with estimated completion in December.
Friday 9:00 P.M. - Monday 5:00 A.M.
Detour to feeder road.
610 WEST LOOP:
Northbound lanes shut down from Westpark to US-59.
Southbound lanes shut down from US-59 to Fournace.
Friday 9:00 P.M. - Monday 5:00 A.M.
Detour: (NB) exit Westpark Drive to feeder; (SB) take US-59 SB to Chimney Rock, and u-turn.
FM-518 in Pearland:
All lanes blocked in both directions at the BNSF Railroad crossing near SH-35.
Friday 9:00 P.M. - Monday 5:00 A.M.
Use Magnolia as an alternate route.
SH-249 in Montgomery County:
All lanes shut down Northbound from Rollingwood to Goodson in Pinehurst.
Friday 9:00 P.M. - Monday 5:00 A.M.
Follow detour signs.
