3 major freeways in Houston closed this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Watch out for major closures around town this weekend. Three freeways will see total closures.

IH-10 EAST:

Total closure in both directions from Waco to allow for the demolition of the Waco Street Bridge over the weekend.

Waco will be closed at I-10 until the bridge is rebuilt, with estimated completion in December.

Friday 9:00 P.M. - Monday 5:00 A.M.

Detour to feeder road.

610 WEST LOOP:

Northbound lanes shut down from Westpark to US-59.

Southbound lanes shut down from US-59 to Fournace.

Friday 9:00 P.M. - Monday 5:00 A.M.

Detour: (NB) exit Westpark Drive to feeder; (SB) take US-59 SB to Chimney Rock, and u-turn.

FM-518 in Pearland:

All lanes blocked in both directions at the BNSF Railroad crossing near SH-35.

Friday 9:00 P.M. - Monday 5:00 A.M.

Use Magnolia as an alternate route.

SH-249 in Montgomery County:

All lanes shut down Northbound from Rollingwood to Goodson in Pinehurst.

Friday 9:00 P.M. - Monday 5:00 A.M.

Follow detour signs.

