3 major freeways in Houston closed this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Watch out for major closures around town this weekend. Three freeways will see total closures.IH-10 EAST:Total closure in both directions from Waco to allow for the demolition of the Waco Street Bridge over the weekend.Waco will be closed at I-10 until the bridge is rebuilt, with estimated completion in December.Friday 9:00 P.M. - Monday 5:00 A.M.Detour to feeder road.610 WEST LOOP:Northbound lanes shut down from Westpark to US-59.Southbound lanes shut down from US-59 to Fournace.Friday 9:00 P.M. - Monday 5:00 A.M.Detour: (NB) exit Westpark Drive to feeder; (SB) take US-59 SB to Chimney Rock, and u-turn.FM-518 in Pearland:All lanes blocked in both directions at the BNSF Railroad crossing near SH-35.Friday 9:00 P.M. - Monday 5:00 A.M.Use Magnolia as an alternate route.SH-249 in Montgomery County:All lanes shut down Northbound from Rollingwood to Goodson in Pinehurst.Friday 9:00 P.M. - Monday 5:00 A.M.Follow detour signs.