3 lanes on Southwest Freeway shut down for emergency repairs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- TxDOT crews are working to repair a segment of the Southwest Freeway after three lanes were shut down.TxDOT says a damaged piece of metal was found on the southbound lanes of U.S. 59 near Bellaire Boulevard Monday morning.The lanes are scheduled to reopen between 7:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., TxDOT says.Drivers are urged to avoid the area during their evening commute.