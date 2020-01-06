Traffic

3 lanes on Southwest Freeway shut down for emergency repairs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- TxDOT crews are working to repair a segment of the Southwest Freeway after three lanes were shut down.

TxDOT says a damaged piece of metal was found on the southbound lanes of U.S. 59 near Bellaire Boulevard Monday morning.

The lanes are scheduled to reopen between 7:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., TxDOT says.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area during their evening commute.

