Major closures on US-290, IH-610 and SH-288 planned this weekend

3 highways facing major closures this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're headed out this weekend, you may want to prepare for another closure on US-290.

US-290

All westbound lanes from 34th to Bingle will be closed continuously from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take Hempstead or take I-10 to the Beltway.

IH-610 West Loop

Three alternating northbound lanes from Fournace to IH-69 will be blocked from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday.

SH-288

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Beltway 8 will be closed at SH-288 nightly from 9 p.m to 10 a.m. until Saturday. For an alternate route, take Almeda.

All southbound lanes of SH-288 at Beltway 8 will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. until Saturday. For an alternate route, take Almeda.

All southbound and northbound lanes from Hall Street to IH-610 will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. until Saturday. For an alternate route, take Almeda.

Three southbound lanes of SH-288 will be closed continuously from Binz Street to Yellowstone from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take Almeda.

