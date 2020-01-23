Traffic

3 animals get new lease on life after truck hauling livestock crashes on the way to slaughterhouse

NEW YORK CITY -- A truck hauling livestock collided with a tanker on the upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in New York City Thursday morning.

One animal was killed and three others injured -- but it appears those lucky survivors have a new lease on life, as the truck was headed to a slaughterhouse.

The truck, towing a trailer carrying cattle, sheep, and goats, rear-ended a tanker hauling dry cement on the inbound upper level.

The driver of the livestock truck was transported to Staten Island University Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Authorities say one sheep died in the crash, while a calf and two sheep were treated at Animal Care Centers of NYC and released to the Skylands Sanctuary, an animal sanctuary.

The other animals, 12 lambs, 2 goats, and 3 calves, were uninjured and picked up by another truck to complete their trip to the slaughterhouse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citybrooklynlivestocktractor trailertraffic
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas A&M student may have coronavirus
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
UTMB doctors in Galveston working on Coronavirus vaccine
Man found guilty of killing ex-wife's new husband
Hearing underway for girl accused of luring teen to his murder
Clearing before sunset, followed by cold temps overnight
6-year-old gets off school bus to find home up in flames
Show More
Listing for Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Katy is live!
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Houston police officer inspires teens to give back
Shots fired at HPD officers by man as mother rolls out of car
More TOP STORIES News