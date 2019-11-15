HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead following a major crash involving at least three vehicles on the West Loop Friday morning.
The westbound lanes were completely closed while police investigated the crash. Traffic was being diverted onto the feeder.
Two damaged pickup trucks and a sedan were in the westbound lanes near Cullen Blvd.
It wasn't yet clear what exactly happened or if others were injured in the crash.
2 dead in South Loop crash
